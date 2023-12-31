Hunter economy hoping for better run after more stops than starts

But the Greater Cities Commission was axed in June last year by the incoming state Labor government. In conjunction, plans for a faster rail connection to Sydney, on the back of committed upgrades to the old 19th century Sydney to Newcastle service, were scrapped. Then much trumpeted promises by the incoming federal Labor government for an eastern Australia high speed rail (HSR) network were muted. A solitary Newcastle-Sydney HSR service continues to be investigated, apparently, but no one is holding their breath for a genuine commitment.