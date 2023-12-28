Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Teen dies after being bitten by shark on remote beach

By Jacob Shteyman
December 28 2023 - 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The attack comes after a spate of serious shark bites in South Australia in recent months. (Jacob Shteyman/AAP PHOTOS)
The attack comes after a spate of serious shark bites in South Australia in recent months. (Jacob Shteyman/AAP PHOTOS)

A teenage boy has died after being bitten by a shark at a remote beach on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.