Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Of murders, pain and suffering: Hunter's biggest cases of 2023

By Sam Rigney
January 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from top left, Zachary Dowling, Jarryd Hayne, Merv Fullford, Kyna McAuley, Kevin Pettiford, Colin Babbage.
Clockwise from top left, Zachary Dowling, Jarryd Hayne, Merv Fullford, Kyna McAuley, Kevin Pettiford, Colin Babbage.

REMORSE, or lack thereof, is an important consideration often hotly debated in courtrooms across NSW when it comes time for someone to be sentenced for a crime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.