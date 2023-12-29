Newcastle Heraldsport
Leading Jets striker Melina Ayres hopeful of game time against Adelaide

By Renee Valentine
December 30 2023 - 9:00am
Newcastle Jets striker Melina Ayres is managing a hip issue. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle Jets striker Melina Ayres is managing a hip issue. Picture by Marina Neil

Melina Ayres could put a frustrating couple of months behind her with an appearance off the bench when Newcastle host Adelaide at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

