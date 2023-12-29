Leading Jets striker Melina Ayres hopeful of game time against Adelaide

Melina Ayres could put a frustrating couple of months behind her with an appearance off the bench when Newcastle host Adelaide at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
The return of the lethal forward, even if only in the latter stages, would be a welcome boost as the Jets target back-to-back wins at home and a return to the top six with the A-League Women's midpoint approaching.
Ayres was a key signing this campaign but has been nursing a hip issue since round two.
The 24-year-old returned with a 15-minute appearance off the bench in Newcastle's 4-2 win over Western United two weeks ago but did not make the trip to Wellington last weekend after the injury flared up again.
Scans have since cleared Ayres of any major damage and she could be back in the match-day squad as early as Sunday.
"It's been super frustrating ... but this week has been pretty positive," Ayres told the Newcastle Herald on Friday ahead of training.
"I've done most of training this week, so hopefully I'll have another two good sessions and be in for a few minutes for the game. I'll see how it goes with the aim of playing 15 or so minutes."
Ayres is yet to link up with late-season signing Sarina Bolden but joining forces in attack with the Philippines international is an exciting prospect for the former Melbourne Victory striker.
"We're pretty different players," Ayres said.
"Both have an eye for goal. But I think we'll work pretty well together because she comes into the midfield a bit more and makes different runs, so I'm excited to hopefully get on the field with her and combine for a few goals."
Whether rising talent Lara Gooch will return is not yet known. The lightning quick forward is managing shin splints and also did not play in Newcastle's 2-0 loss to Phoenix across the ditch last outing.
The Jets are eighth on 10 points but were only one point below the top six leading into round 10.
Newcastle have produced solid performances in all of their home games this campaign and captain Cassidy Davis described successive outings in Newcastle as potentially season-defining.
After facing Adelaide (eight points), the Jets host Canberra (four points) in round 11.
"Two games at home, especially around this time of the year, is really important and if we can get those six points it will really put us in a good position on the table," Davis said.
"It could really define our season."
Taking their chances will be key. The Jets had five more shots than Phoenix last weekend and just as many on target without reward.
"We don't want to change too much," Davis said.
"We want to stick to what we've been doing the whole season and we think it's working. We just need to be able to find those goals, and we just need to be a bit more disciplined in defence. If we just stick to what we've been doing it will kick in soon."
The game kicks off at 5pm.
Meanwhile, a hat-trick from Emina Ekic helped top-of-the-table Melbourne City outlast Brisbane Roar and secure a 5-3 victory at AAMI Park on Thursday night.
On Saturday, Canberra host Western United and Western Sydney are at home to Melbourne Victory. On Sunday, Central Coast play Perth in Gosford.
Sydney FC were playing Wellington on Friday night.
