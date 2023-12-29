Newcastle Herald
Thunderstorms could pour cold water on New Year's Eve celebrations

By Sam Rigney
December 30 2023 - 7:00am
Eight-year-old Satya Railton playing near the Carrington Pumphouse on Friday afternoon as a storm rolls in from the north. Picture by Marina Neil
The Hunter is in for a cool and possibly wet New Year's Eve with fireworks operators expecting to deal with cloudy conditions and thunderstorms forecast for parts of the region.

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

