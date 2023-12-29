Thunderstorms could pour cold water on New Year's Eve celebrations

The Hunter is in for a cool and possibly wet New Year's Eve with fireworks operators expecting to deal with cloudy conditions and thunderstorms forecast for parts of the region.
After a run of warm and stormy weather since Christmas, temperatures are expected to dip on Sunday with popular New Year's Eve destinations like Nelson Bay, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley vineyards all forecast for a top of 23 degrees.
It will be slightly warmer heading north into the Upper Hunter, but with that increase in temperature comes a greater risk of thunderstorms late on New Year's Eve.
"Severe thunderstorms will become more widespread from this weekend," Bureau of Meteorologist senior meteorologist Sarah Scully said.
"The focus areas will be northeast NSW and southeast and central Queensland."
Into the new year, the weather is expected to heat up again, with Newcastle looking at a run of muggy 30 degree days by the middle of next week.
After that surge of warm weather, the weekend is expected to be wet with the BOM forecasting three days of heavy rain and thunderstorms before people start heading back to work.
Meanwhile, those planning on heading out on the boat to ring in the new year can expect calm and cloudy conditions on Hunter beaches and waterways.
The conditions will be similar around Sydney Harbour for the fireworks display with cloudy, wet conditions predicted.
Meanwhile, the country's north is being hit by a heatwave, bringing temperatures in excess off 40C to some regions.
Storms and flash flooding across southeast Queensland have claimed seven lives since Christmas and caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure.
Thousands of people remain without power in dangerous heatwave conditions not expected to ease until Saturday.
Wild weather has also ravaged NSW and Victoria, with three people killed by flash flooding and a falling branch on Boxing Day.
