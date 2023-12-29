John Bannister chasing change in luck with Poseidon Ruler at Randwick

Branxton trainer John Bannister reckons Poseidon Ruler is "the unluckiest horse in Australia".
But he's hoping some good luck off the track and a change in gear will spark a reversal of fortunes for the six-year-old and deliver Bannister a first Randwick victory on Saturday.
Poseidon Ruler was a fast-finishing third from well back in a 1200m midway handicap at Randwick last start on December 9 and he faces the same grade over 1400m this time around. Leading country jockey Aaron Bullock again has the ride and Poseidon Ruler was a $6.50 TAB chance from gate seven on Friday.
"He bombed the start and Aaron had to make a 700-metre run on him, and the others didn't, so he did well to finish where he did," Bannister said of the last run.
"He's just an unlucky horse. He'd be the unluckiest horse in Australia.
"This prep, first-up he should have won easy and the horse that won that race went on to win in town next start. The jockey went up the fence and had nowhere to go.
"The next start he ran home in 32 and a half and just couldn't get close to them because there was no tempo on. He just needs things to fall into place. If everything does, he'll win."
Bannister has taken the blinkers off on Saturday in the search of a better start.
"I think he can't see the horses next to him, so he's a little bit hesitant jumping out next to them," he said.
"When he was a younger horse and I first jumped him out, he'd come out a few lengths behind him then catch up to them. He might have gotten back into that habit, so I've taken them off and hopefully he'll ping out and be more forward. Plus, over 1400 they won't go as quick."
If Poseidon Ruler can breakthrough, Bannister will be counting his blessings. He missed the earlier nominations deadline for Saturday's meeting and Poseidon Ruler was placed at the bottom of the ballot as a late entry. Luckily, he gained a start when acceptances were short of a full field.
A $3500 buy in 2020, Poseidon Ruler has won over $150,000 in stakes.
"I've only been to Randwick three times, each time with this horse," Bannister said.
"I'm flat out getting a provincial horse let alone Sydney horses.
"He deserves to win a race like that and I think he could win one of the benchmark 70s in town, no doubt.
"And I think he will be a bit better in the winter as well, with the softer going and where the leaders don't get away from them."
