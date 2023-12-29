Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Zero-tolerance' approach to illegal New Year's Eve fireworks

By Nick Bielby
December 29 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Authorities are warning people against illegally using fireworks this New Year's Eve. File picture
Authorities are warning people against illegally using fireworks this New Year's Eve. File picture

Illegally setting off fireworks as part of new year celebrations presents the potential risk of sparking a bushfire, as well as causing serious personal injury, authorities are warning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.