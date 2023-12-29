'Zero-tolerance' approach to illegal New Year's Eve fireworks

Illegally setting off fireworks as part of new year celebrations presents the potential risk of sparking a bushfire, as well as causing serious personal injury, authorities are warning.
SafeWork NSW issued a reminder of the need to obtain a permit for using pyrotechnics and the legal trouble people could find themselves in if they flouted the law.
Those caught in possession of illegal fireworks face a maximum $38,500 fine, 12 months in jail, or both.
Qualified pyrotechnicians have to give prior notice to police, SafeWork NSW, their local council and Fire and Rescue NSW, among other authorities, as part of the process of obtaining a permit.
"Fireworks are not to be treated as a toy. Last year we saw nine people, including several children, in need of treatment from emergency services following an incident involving fireworks," SafeWork NSW boss Trent Curtin said.
"The message is simple, SafeWork will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to those found in possession of illegal fireworks these holidays, and if you are caught you run the risk of a fine as well as jail time.
"With 120 notifications already received by SafeWork for firework displays across the state, we are encouraging people to get out and enjoy these planned events with members of their local community instead of putting on your own illegal fireworks shows at home."
Hunter Valley Rural Fire Service operational officer Cameron Gray said all fireworks activity should be "legal and compliant" for the sake of personal safety and the safety of the wider community - pyrotechnics in the wrong hands presented a bushfire risk.
"In the recent weeks we've seen some fairly high rainfalls across the entire Hunter area, however we are still seeing fires start and continue to burn even with the recent rainfall," he said, urging people not to take any risks that could spark a blaze.
Meanwhile, the RSPCA is reminding pet owners to be aware that fireworks can cause distress for animals.
The organisation recommends making sure dogs have easy access to places around the home they might like to hide during storms or other loud events - all pets should be kept inside where possible.
It is a good idea for people who are not going to be home during the celebrations to consider asking someone to pet-sit, the RSPCA says.
"Dogs, like several other animal species, have sensitive hearing. Fireworks can be terrifyingly loud and relatively prolonged which can cause some individuals overwhelming fear," RSPCA NSW chief veterinarian Liz Arnott said.
"Noise phobias are not uncommon in dogs, but there are things we can do in the lead-up, and during, fireworks displays to help them feel safe and secure."
