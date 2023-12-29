Allan Woods looks to Salem Sweetheart to cap big year at Gardens

Nabiac trainer Allan Woods has pinned his hopes on Salem Sweetheart to give him a winning finish to a successful year at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Woods has the most wins, with 57, at the track this year and easily the most points, with 77 seconds and 86 thirds. Eureka Remi was his lastest winner, on Friday.
With Taree undergoing a track renovation, The Gardens has become the main target for Woods' team and he has five runners on the venue's final meeting of 2023.
Salem Sweetheart, out of box seven in the 10th race (515m), is his only runner with a wide draw.
"We're a bit down on form, but there's one I think that's a standout tomorrow, Salem Sweetheart," Woods said.
"She's boxed out wide and she goes really good from out there. She's not quite a 500m dog, she's a 450, but we've been working her hard so hopefully her fitness is coming good."
Young Ivan and Happy Potter have boxes one and two in the eighth, while Teapot Scandal has the two in the ninth for Woods.
"Most of them are outside runners. We really want outside with most of our runners and we keep getting the inside," he said.
