STEM scholarship gives 'life-changing' chance to Indigenous students

OPPORTUNITIES for First Nations students in the renewables sector are being created through the University of Newcastle and Squadron Energy.
UON student Jack Goldspink, 21, graduated with a Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science and was the 2023 recipient of the Squadron Energy Indigenous Shaping Futures Scholarship in STEM and Finance.
The scholarship encourages and supports students through their educational journey and alleviates financial pressures that may have been a preventative barrier in pursuing a career in STEM.
The proud Ngario man said there were often scholarships available and he applied for them every semester.
"A lot of the time there's going to be heaps of scholarships offered but students don't look at them. I've been lucky enough to receive a few which is awesome but this one has really helped me, especially in my last semester where I had to do placement," he said.
He said while studying he wasn't able to work and the extra funding helped make up for the lost hours he would've had working at a casual job.
"It just helps alleviate that financial stress that a lot of people will have because you know you can put it away for uniforms on placement or rent," he said.
He said there needs to be more telling of the scholarship opportunities to First Nations students.
"There'd be a lot of First Nations people that don't even know about this and might need it a lot more than I do," he said.
UON environmental science and management student Joel Hynes was the 2022 recipient and said the scholarship has been a life-changing experience.
"Without this scholarship my quality of learning would have most likely suffered from having to work more hours to support myself financially," he said.
"Scholarships, especially those designed for Indigenous students like myself, play a crucial role in higher education by promoting equality, acknowledging Indigenous contributions, supporting cultural diversity and investing in the development of future leaders."
Squadron Energy's Project Officer Nadine Caff said the scholarship reflects Squadron's commitment to sharing the benefits of renewable energy, through upskilling local communities and First Nations people with in-demand skills for the renewable sector.
"Many of my colleagues and I are alumni of this degree, it is a very relevant pathway for future employment within the renewable energy sector," she said.
University of Newcastle Executive Director, Advancement, Rebecca Hazell said the University was grateful for the support from Squadron Energy to encourage and support students through their educational journey.
"Equity in education access is vital. Scholarships like this have a huge impact, making a difference to those who need financial support for their studies. It is a life changing opportunity," she said.
First Nations Students are eligible for the scholarship if they are enrolled full-time in an undergraduate program with the University of Newcastle. Successful candidates receive $5,000 during their first semester to contribute to living and study costs.
