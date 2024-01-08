Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

STEM scholarship gives 'life-changing' chance to Indigenous students

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle student Jack Goldspink (bottom right) was the 2023 recipient of the Squadron Energy Indigenous Shaping Futures Scholarship in STEM. Pictures supplied/file
University of Newcastle student Jack Goldspink (bottom right) was the 2023 recipient of the Squadron Energy Indigenous Shaping Futures Scholarship in STEM. Pictures supplied/file

OPPORTUNITIES for First Nations students in the renewables sector are being created through the University of Newcastle and Squadron Energy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.