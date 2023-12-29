Newcastle Herald
Chris Nicholson puts Hobart win on LawConnect among career highlights

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 29 2023
Lake Macquarie sailor Chris Nicholson has achieved more than most in a career featuring two Olympics, six world championship wins and multiple shots at the gruelling around-the-world Ocean Race.

