Chris Nicholson puts Hobart win on LawConnect among career highlights

Lake Macquarie sailor Chris Nicholson has achieved more than most in a career featuring two Olympics, six world championship wins and multiple shots at the gruelling around-the-world Ocean Race.
His worldwide exploits, which now include coaching the Danish SailGP team, mean he has little time usually for the Sydney to Hobart.
But the 2023 edition of the race now holds a special place in his memory after he helped guide LawConnect to an unlikely victory on line honours on Thursday - just 51 seconds ahead of defending champions and favourites Andoo Comanche.
The 54-year-old was tactician on the winning boat and played a major role in recruiting the crew and preparing the assault after two runner-up finishes.
"It was a huge day, a huge couple of days, but to get them like that at the finish, that's about as good as it gets," Nicholson told the Newcastle Herald.
"Comanche is eight years newer than our boat and the technology has moved a long way in that time.
"It's a seriously quick boat, so for us to do that ... it might not ring bells with most people, but sailors who have a close understanding of that boat's performance versus ours, it was a massive effort."
It was Nicholson's seventh Sydney to Hobart and his first win.
He said the against-the-odds nature of the victory placed it among his best achievements in the sport.
"It is up there, really just because of the odds of us being able to do that were pretty slim," he said.
"Maybe a couple of bookies around town will be licking their wounds, I'm not sure.
"On paper we shouldn't really be able to beat them, so for me, it will be one of the most memorable races I've ever had.
"I was saying to the guys earlier, we really won the race in the middle of the course, because we set ourselves up to be quite close to them at the finish on Storm Bay, and we had the opportunity to get to them.
"Coming towards the finish, everything was critical and the crew work that we had, the guys were really giving the boat a hard time to make all the manoeuvres stick. How they executed it all was really cool to watch.
"I just really like the group of people and the culture we have with the team. It's a good team to be with."
Fellow Lake Macquarie local Lucas Chapman was also part of the crew. Nicholson said interstate crewmates Alex Gough and Charlie Wyatt now also call Dudley home.
Nicholson was due to sail LawConnect back home from Friday with sons Banjo and Tully, who took a flight to Tasmania to join their father.
AAP reports: Squally weather and inconsistent winds have played havoc with the Sydney to Hobart fleet, with beaten-up equipment and broken ribs among the damage.
There were 81 boats still at sea at 1pm (AEDT) on Friday, more than a day after supermaxi LawConnect claimed a nail-biting first-past-the-post line honours victory.
Tasmanian yacht Alive, which finished on Thursday afternoon, is primed to take out overall honours with a time that appears unbeatable.
An official announcement is likely to be made on Saturday.
NSW entrant Salt Lines, veteran of 22 Sydney to Hobart races, and 52-footer Gunshot pulled the pin overnight because of damage to their sails.
The retirement tally stands at 16 from 103 starters, with just six yachts having finished in Hobart.
A strong wind warning is in place for waters off Tasmania's east coast, where a chunk of the fleet is tracking south.
Robbie Fisher, skipper of 66-footer Helsal 3, reported a broken mainsail rope, torn sail and "other little things".
"We have a minor injury to a crew ... our navigator was on deck, slipped, and cracked a couple of ribs," he said.
"We copped a beating across (Bass) Strait. We had over 30 knots and it was pretty bad. We have persevered though."
Cruising Yacht Club of Australia commodore Arthur Lane said winds of 35 knots and 4.5-metre seas were expected later on Friday.
"It is certainly slower than the last few years and that is because of the wind. It is an uphill race," he told AAP.
"It's going to be a very uncomfortable night."
Hong Kong entrant Antipodes, crewed by Lindsay May in his 50th race, is among about a dozen yachts slated to finish on Friday.
"We've had some down time ... with breeze holes that our competitors didn't get," crew member Brad Kellett said.
"We've got a tear in the new mainsail to repair. We blew out our J2 headsail."
The Darren Hine-skippered Alive, overall winner in 2018, arrived in Constitution Dock on Thursday afternoon as clubhouse leader on handicap time.
The overall winner, which is awarded the Tattersall Cup, is judged on handicap which takes into account factors including the size of the boat.
"It's a waiting game. We're looking good though," Hine said.
LawConnect won line honours on Thursday morning, coming from behind to beat fellow 100-footer and 2022 winner Andoo Comanche by just 51 seconds in the second-closest finish in Sydney to Hobart history.
Skipper and owner Christian Beck, who took out line honours for the first time, said it was a dream finish aided by a breeze at the right moment.
There was added drama when a spectator boat passed close to Comanche near the finish line.
Police subsequently said action would be taken against a 57-year-old male skipper of a private vessel for allegedly encroaching into an exclusion zone against safety regulations.
