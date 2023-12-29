Newcastle Herald
Mother's emergency nightmare as holiday traffic gridlock grips bay

Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 29 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Traffic near Nelson Bay on Friday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
FINGAL BAY locals "generally survive" the flood of tourists in summer, but one has called for road changes after claiming an ambulance for her son got stuck in gridlocked traffic.

