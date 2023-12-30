Farewell 2023: the good, the bad and the ugly

The end of 2023 brings with it an opportunity for reflection. A chance to look back on what has been a transformative year for our region, and look forward to a new year, full of possibilities.
The Hunter has had a year that can only be described as a rollercoaster ride - from the sublime stadium serenades by Elton John to the less-than-sublime sinkhole that left us scratching our heads. We've had a Labor landslide, a minister dumped, a Voice rejected (except in Newcastle) and a long-term Japanese resident seemingly obsessed with the intricacies of our local government. We've faced fires and storms, both literal and metaphorical, that have tested the mettle of our resilient region.
The Newcastle Herald has been proud to share the stories of the Hunter, with the Hunter throughout 2023, as we have done for 165 years. The good, such as stadium performances by Elton and Paul McCartney, the awe-inspiring skill of the Matildas, and the Knights women winning the premiership; the bad including bushfires, storms, and unimaginable loss on our roads; and the ugly - the Voice to Parliament debate, the Supercars survey, a sinkhole, ongoing political infighting, the curious links between a real estate agent and a buyers advocate, and a hitman who tried to strike a deal, despite claiming his innocence.
Let's not forget the Sting in the weather, the closure of Liddell, a new Labor government, wind farm debates, the reopening of the ocean baths, mulletfest, an eye-watering amount of cocaine washing up, and, of course, those ghastly sea snakes.
These stories document a year of transformation for the Hunter. Of a region in transition, of a region changing with the times. But what will never change is the Herald's commitment to quality journalism, and to our audience.
From the entire Herald team, I want to express my gratitude for being your go-to source for all things Newcastle.
We wish all of our readers health and happiness in the new year.
Thank you for your support.
Happy New Year.
Lisa Allan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.