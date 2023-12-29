Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Inside the police operation helping Newcastle have a fun New Year's Eve

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle police crime manager Detective Inspector Steve Benson. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle police crime manager Detective Inspector Steve Benson. Picture by Marina Neil

POLICE will be on the roads, in pubs and on the beat in the streets when revellers gather to ring in the start of 2024 this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.