Inside the police operation helping Newcastle have a fun New Year's Eve

POLICE will be on the roads, in pubs and on the beat in the streets when revellers gather to ring in the start of 2024 this weekend.
Newcastle crime manager Detective Inspector Steve Benson told the Newcastle Herald the New Year's Eve operation was one of the biggest each year.
Licensing police, plain clothed and uniformed officers, transport command police and highway patrol officers will be out and about across the city, and a large contingent will be deployed to the CBD.
"That's to ensure a safe environment for people to celebrate and enjoy the festivities ... we don't want to stop people having a good time," Detective Benson said.
"Behave responsibly and have a good time, but for those that display dangerous, criminal or anti-social behaviours, the police response will be swift."
He urged people to look out for one another and ask police for help if they need it.
He said Newcastle's New Year's Eve crowds had been well behaved in previous years and police were expecting a great event.
Those who celebrate with a drink have been reminded that there are alcohol-free zones in Newcastle, which can be found on council's website.
People attending the celebrations at Foreshore Park have been asked to catch public transport if possible, and be patient.
The Christmas holiday road safety operation - and double demerit period - runs until midnight on January 1.
Newcastle and Hunter highway patrol's Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes said police would be breath testing and drug testing drivers on the long weekend.
"Don't do it to yourself, don't do it to your family, and don't do it to anybody else," he said.
"We're still unfortunately detecting instances of people who are driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when behind the wheel and on the road and that's clearly disappointing.
"Persons driving in such conditions are known to have a higher risk of being involved in a collision, including collisions that result at times in serious injuries or fatalities."
Chief Inspector Barnes said more pedestrians and people on bikes would be on the streets on the New Year's Eve weekend.
"Including persons who may have consumed alcohol and whose road awareness may not be where it should be," he said.
"We're asking motorists in particular to be aware of the changing situation, particularly after dark, and show due care."
He thanked the majority of the community for making sensible decisions when driving.
There had been no fatal crashes on Newcastle and Hunter roads from the start of the operation on December 22 to Friday afternoon.
