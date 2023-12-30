Teen charged at Corlette after late-night high speed chase in stolen car ends in crash

A 16-year-old boy was in police custody on Saturday after he was arrested in a vehicle that officers say was involved in a high-speed chase Corlette in the early hours of the morning.
Officers say they were on patrol Bagnalls Beach Road about 1.30am when they tried to stop a Hyundai i30 before it and another vehicle took off at high speed.
The Hyundai was later noted as one of two vehicles that were stolen from a home on Christmas Bush Avenue at Nelson Bay, police said in a statement on Saturday morning, December 30.
It was found a short time after the chase, crashes on to the side of Sandy Point Road, police said. The 16-year-old, who officers said was the only one in the car, was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station.
He was ultimately charged a string of offences including drug possession, breaking and entering, vehicle theft, driving while on a leaner's permit without an accompanying driver, and special-range drink driving.
He was refused bail to appear before a local court on Saturday, officers said.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
