Teen charged at Corlette after late-night high speed chase in stolen car ends in crash

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated December 30 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:03pm
File image.

A 16-year-old boy was in police custody on Saturday after he was arrested in a vehicle that officers say was involved in a high-speed chase Corlette in the early hours of the morning.

