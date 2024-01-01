How Newcastle celebrated New Year's Eve 100 years ago

"The beaches, river resorts, and the favoured waterside, Lake Macquarie, never had a greater number of visitors," the Herald of the day boasted, "The public were catered for on the Newcastle, Stockton and Merewether beaches by a variety of side shows and other forms of entertainment and it was late in the evening when the last few stragglers wended their way home to the accompaniment of music peculiarly their own, and set to no particular metre."