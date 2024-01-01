Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our History

How Newcastle celebrated New Year's Eve 100 years ago

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated January 1 2024 - 2:32pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A curious discovery at Adamstown prompts a look back on New Year's Eve revels in Newcastle throughout history.
A curious discovery at Adamstown prompts a look back on New Year's Eve revels in Newcastle throughout history.

One of the more peculiar delights of working in newspapers is that you develop a particular affection for an old linoleum floor. You don't see them around too much anymore, but do this job for a little while and you learn that there's gold in them thar hills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.