Semi-automatic pistols found at Woodberry home

A man has been charged with firearm offences after semi-automatic pistols were found during a search at Woodberry.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District raided a home on Segenhoe Street at about 9.40am on Friday in connection with a Firearms and Weapons Prohibition Order.
During the search, police allegedly found a silver semi-automatic pistol and a small black semi-automatic pistol with the functioning slide missing.
A man at the premises was arrested and taken to Maitland police station, where he was charged with acquiring a pistol while under a Firearms Prohibition Order, possessing an unauthorised pistol, acquiring a pistol part without authority to do so, and two counts of having a firearm found at a premises while subject to a prohibition order.
He was refused bail ahead of his first appearance in court.
