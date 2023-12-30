Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Semi-automatic pistols found at Woodberry home

Updated December 31 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Semi-automatic pistols found at Woodberry home
Semi-automatic pistols found at Woodberry home

A man has been charged with firearm offences after semi-automatic pistols were found during a search at Woodberry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.