Crowds line Maitland riverbank ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

SNAGGING the best spots along Maitland's Levee riverbank, crowds were beginning to form on Sunday afternoon ahead of the city's New Year's Eve festivities.
With a spread of picnic rugs and camp chairs, the confetti of colour was ready to ring in 2024 and the sky set to be illuminated with a fireworks display at 9pm.
A sprinkle of rain early in the afternoon did not deter people from getting out to celebrate.
Rutherford's Elizabeth Smith came to the event previously and said it was always a hit with the kids.
"We bring cardboard for them to slide down the grass hill and they love [it] and of course we love the fireworks," she said.
Maitland's Lauren Pearson said she was looking forward to the fireworks while friend Josh Cowled said: "I'm looking forward to emptying the esky".
Live music kicked off at 5pm with people cracking their glow sticks, snacking on homemade charcuterie boards and getting ready to dance the night away.
From gelato to German street food and the classic chip on a stick, there were plenty of food options to tantalise the taste buds and keep the crowds happy.
The was also free face painting, activities and a disco featuring the top hits from 2023.
