Bush Breakers seek redemption on home soil in quest for national title

Coach Tommy Anderson says it still haunts him "every day" while right-arm quick Ally McGrath doesn't want to talk about it.
Either way, NSW Country are determined to atone for a heart-breaking final loss to South Australia in a super over at last year's Australian Country Cricket Championships by claiming the national title on home soil this time around.
The Bush Breakers open their week-long campaign against Western Australia at Passmore Oval on Thursday morning before taking on Victoria in the afternoon.
They will play 10 T20 games in six days before the finals, which will be contested by all six teams with the top-two sides facing off in the title decider Wednesday week at No.1 Sportsground.
McGrath is one of five Newcastle players in the NSW Country side, along with Kirsten Smith, Emma-Jayne Howe, Abbey Taylor and debutante Clare Webber and has no doubt hosting the national tournament will prove advantageous in their title quest. Anderson is also from Newcastle.
"Obviously, we'll get the home advantage of knowing what the pitches will and won't do, and especially having Tommy as our coach," McGrath said.
"He's played cricket here his whole life, so he knows the ins and outs of all of the grounds, so I reckon it's a great advantage to us and hopefully we can come away with the win at the end of it."
Last year's final was decided in a super over after NSW Country could not find the winning runs in their chase of South Australia's total.
"We just don't talk about it ... it wasn't the best," McGrath said.
"We all agreed that we're going to go into this not thinking about last year. Yes, we can take some positives out of it, like we made it right until the end, but don't dwell on the past.
"It is what it is but we've got a really strong team again this year and, playing on home soil, I reckon we'll be a good chance to win it."
Anderson, who coached the Newcastle Blasters to NSW Country Bash glory in November, has reflected often on last year's proceedings but is ready for anything this summer.
"We needed five off seven balls at the end of the game then we needed three off the last ball, but it went to a super over and we got beaten on the last ball of the super over," Anderson said.
"With all the planning that I did, and I did a lot of planning, I didn't plan for a super over. There's a bit of unfinished business there.
"We've got probably a better balanced team this year. We've got a really strong team. We've got really good experience as well."
The NSW Country side includes captain Kira Churchland (Western), who used to play for the ACT Meteors, as well as Jodie Hicks (Riverina), who was in the Sydney Sixers.
Joanne Kelly, from Greater Illawarra, and Lisa Kuschert (Riverina) have a wealth of first-class cricket experience.
Smith, a top-order batter, is lining up for her fifth national titles at open level.
The Scone-bred 24-year-old captained Newcastle City to Newcastle District Cricket Association glory in December and is also the Newcastle Blasters skipper.
McGrath, 21, and top-order batter Webber, 20, also play for City while off spinners Howe, 34, and Taylor, 22, are at Waratah-Mayfield.
McGrath, Taylor and Howe are in the NSW Country side for the third year in a row while Webber is playing her first national carnival at opens level.
"We've strengthened our fast bowling a little bit," Anderson said.
"We've got Aimee Longhurst coming from Western. She bowls fast, is very athletic as well. She plays for Sydney in Sydney and she'll be a good asset. She's tall and she'll be good on the wickets up here so I'm looking forward to that.
"We've got good options everywhere. Dharmini Chauhan, who wasn't available due to work last year, strengthens our batting and our overall athletic ability in the field. Same as Clare [Webber]. Clare comes in, she strengthens the fielding and the batting and just that all-round athletic side of it."
Games will be played in Newcastle and Maitland. Saturday is a rest day with each team otherwise playing two matches every day.
"Hopefully we can win the tournament this year because we came so close last year," Howe said.
"But I take so much out of it. It's a great group of girls and you learn things about yourself - what you can achieve and where you can push yourself more.
"It's good to see it's growing and girls are enjoying their cricket. When I was growing up, we never really had pathways."
NSW COUNTRY: Kira Churchland (captain), Aimee Longhurst (Western), Dharmini Chauhan, Joanne Kelly (Greater Illawarra), Rochelle Davis (Central Coast), Jodie Hicks, Lisa Kuschert, Claire Murray (Riverina), Emma-Jayne Howe, Ally McGrath, Kirsten Smith, Abbey Taylor, Clare Webber (Newcastle), Kelly Rowlings (Southern Districts).
