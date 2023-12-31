Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Devastating': Ritchies IGA announces closure at Broadmeadow

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 31 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ritchies IGA Broadmeadow is expected to close in January 2024.
Ritchies IGA Broadmeadow is expected to close in January 2024.

IT'S a supermarket loved by locals with its broad range of produce and supplies, but it's a not-so-happy new year for Ritchies IGA Broadmeadow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.