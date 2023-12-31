'Devastating': Ritchies IGA announces closure at Broadmeadow

IT'S a supermarket loved by locals with its broad range of produce and supplies, but it's a not-so-happy new year for Ritchies IGA Broadmeadow.
The Newcastle Herald understands the merchant is looking to close its doors at the end of January.
Alerting customers with a letter of notice at the store check outs, Ritchies Stores CEO Fred Harrison wrote: "it is with sadness that we advise that our Broadmeadow supermarket will be closing for business around late January 2024".
An apology to customers was written in the letter and stated the lease on the store was ending and an ongoing rental arrangement was not able to be secured by Ritchies IGA at the site.
"This is obviously disappointing for the company and especially for the Broadmeadow store team," the letter said.
"We would like to thank the Broadmeadow team for their hard work and dedication for our customers over the many years and are working with them for opportunities to work in some of our other stores."
"At this point in time, we don't know what will happen with the store once we exit."
Upset shoppers took to social media to express their devastation and disbelief about the looming closure.
"This chain does so much for the community. We need them. The big supermarkets have nothing on these guys," Alison Tiplady wrote in a Facebook post.
"Devastating for the Broadmeadow and surrounds community. This resource will be a huge loss," MC Ryan wrote in another post.
