Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Lifeguards keep eyes peeled as hordes flock to beaches

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 31 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEACHES across the region were heaving with people having a dip to cool off from the Hunter heat during the long-weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.