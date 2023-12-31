Lifeguards keep eyes peeled as hordes flock to beaches

BEACHES across the region were heaving with people having a dip to cool off from the Hunter heat during the long-weekend.
Hordes of people congregated at Nobbys beach on Saturday as lifeguards and lifesavers kept watchful eyes on those enjoying the coast, amid a tragic holiday period in the NSW surf.
It came only a day after seven people ran into serious trouble after they were caught in a rip at Birubi beach in Port Stephens.
Extra patrols were dispatched to Birubi and Fingal beaches after a man drowned in a rip and several people experienced near-misses in the water in the past fortnight.
Over the Christmas period alone - December 24 to 27 - there have been 17 deaths in Australian waterways, including beaches, rivers and pools.
One in two coastal drowning deaths this summer has occurred at a beach with one third involved a rip current in unpatrolled areas, outside patrol hours or outside the red and yellow flags.
Work has been cut out for Newcastle and Port Stephens lifeguards reminding swimmers to stay between the flags.
Shortly after Surf Life Saving volunteers ended their dusk patrol at Birubi beach at 7pm on Friday, seven people were caught in a rip in the same catchment where a man drowned on December 16.
The Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre was alerted to the situation unfolding 100 metres from shore, directly in front of the Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club.
It's understood a member of the public called Triple Zero and reported four people - two adults and two children - were in trouble.
Surf Life Saving NSW assets, NSW Police and paramedics rushed to the scene to find seven people struggling in the ocean.
"An initial three adults and two children before two bystanders from the same group ran in to help and then found themselves in trouble," Surf Life Saving NSW said in a statement.
All bar one had self rescued as emergency services arrived, with the other being rescued by an eighth person - an unrelated member of the public.
Surf Life Saving members assisted with triage, treatment and transport of patients on the beach, with all seven assessed at the scene. One was taken to hospital for further checks.
The incident comes just days after a drowning and a further three people were transported to hospital after finding danger at the same beach.
It's the third critical incident at the Port Stephens beach in less than two weeks.
As the festive period continues in the new year, Surf Life Saving NSW is asking holiday makers along the coastline to be extremely wary of swimming at unpatrolled locations and to not mix alcohol and drugs with swimming.
Young men are considered the highest risk of getting into trouble. Of the 56 young male deaths on the Australian coast each year, 15 per cent are due to alcohol or drugs.
"Safety around water is critical, so mixing alcohol or drugs while swimming, surfing, fishing or boating, is not a smart thing to do because it will undoubtedly impact your decision-making ability. It's time to get into the holiday spirit and look out for your family and mates," Surf Life Saving Australia CEO Adam Weir said.
