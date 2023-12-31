She's The Culprit crew on a high after wet and wild Sydney to Hobart win

She's The Culprit skipper and part-owner Glen Picasso was toasting a satisfying divisional win on Sunday after a wet and challenging Sydney to Hobart.
The modified Inglis/Jones 39 design yacht, which sails out of Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) and Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, finished on Saturday night, just before 9pm, in 60th on line honours but first in PHS division two handicap.
It was also third overall on PHS, just behind NCYC Sydney 40 yacht and friendly rival Mako, which was 43rd on line honours and second in PHS division one and overall after arriving about 2pm Saturday.
She's The Culprit has enjoyed success in the PHS and Corinthian divisions in past editions. Picasso said he was more pleased to finish with the boat and crew intact after a wet and wild journey, which took four days, seven hours and 48 minutes.
"We've had some good results, but I never expect it. My focus is always just to get here without hurting anybody or breaking the boat," said Picasso, a survivor of the tragic 1998 Sydney to Hobart.
"But they performed well, we kept going and managed to put the boat in the right place every time. A bit of luck, a bit of skill and if the weather suits you, with that combination coming together, you end up doing all right.
"We had two first-timers and a couple who had done it only once before so not a lot of experience on board in the race.
"The reception you get when you arrive, for the first-timers, it blows them away. You get treated like rock stars, with everyone clapping. It's a real buzz."
Picasso, a veteran of the event, said it was the "wettest race I've done with this boat".
"It was nothing big and scary, just uncomfortable," he said.
"There were no real big waves, just getting bashed and bashed. It was unpleasant at times but we had some breaks in between where there was very little wind. It gave us a chance to dry things out, regroup and wait for the next one.
"I think we could all compare bruises, but bruises are the worst of it on our crew. We had some seasickness. One went down for a watch, but apart from that, I was surprised.
"It was very bumpy and bouncy. It was like being in a rodeo ... while trying to cook and eat and go to the toilet."
Mick Martin's Frantic, a TP52 out of NCYC, was the first Hunter boat to finish, coming in 17th late on Friday night. Another NCYC boat, Paul Beath's J99 Verite, was 70th among the 85 finishers. On debut, Verite was seventh in the two-handed handicap division.
