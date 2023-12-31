Newcastle Herald
On-target Newcastle Jets attack set for another test of depth

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 31 2023 - 6:30pm
The Jets celebrate a goal on Saturday against Western United. Picture by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images
The Jets face another test of their attacking depth against Macarthur on Friday night after they passed Saturday's challenge without Reno Piscopo with flying colours in a 2-0 win over Western United.

