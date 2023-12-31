On-target Newcastle Jets attack set for another test of depth

The Jets face another test of their attacking depth against Macarthur on Friday night after they passed Saturday's challenge without Reno Piscopo with flying colours in a 2-0 win over Western United.
Newcastle dominated the first half before hanging tough after the send off of stand-in captain Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the 58th minute to score a first home win of the A-League season. It lifted them to 12 points and eighth spot with other games to be played in round 10.
The Jets led at the break thanks to a double from Trent Buhagiar, who returned to the starting side in place of the injured Piscopo (groin).
Callum Timmins was another addition, starting in place of skipper Brandon O'Neill, who moved to the bench because of his battle with a lung infection.
The change led to the elevation of leading scorer Stamatelopoulos to the captaincy for the first time but his match was cut short. He was booked late in the first half for standing too close to a free kick, then he copped a second with a late challenge on Kane Vidmar.
The send off threatened to turn the match, but while keeper Ryan Scott was called into action more, he was largely untroubled. Last-placed United came closest to scoring when Michael Ruhs hit the left post with a great chance in the 83rd minute.
Newcastle are back on the road on Friday when they will be without Stamatelopoulos, who copped a mandatory one-game ban. Stanton felt the bookings were for "minor challenges".
"Do they warrant yellows? Maybe in the laws of the game," Stanton said.
"Unfortunately, that's the way the game is and that happened. Yeah, it's disappointing but I have a lot of faith in everyone and someone else will step in and we'll go from there.
"There's plenty of players to come in and who want to start, but it will be another challenge for us. He's been fantastic for us.
"For a young player, he's mature and he shows leadership. That's why I gave him the armband, so to not have him, that's disappointing. But we'll just find a way to find someone else to step up."
However, Stanton did not expect to have Piscopo back, while Goodwin, who came on after the send off, appears also unlikely to start.
"I think Reno might be a little bit longer, but the good thing about Reno is he's started running already," he said. "I'm confident that maybe not next week, but maybe the week after.
"[Goodwin] has potential [to start] but he's still got a cap on his minutes and if you start him and he's playing well, and you've got to take him off at half-time, everyone thinks you're mad, so the idea would be to bring him on a little bit earlier."
Buhagiar, though, will give Newcastle an in-form target after his performance against United. He scored on eight minutes when gifted a free header from close range off a Dane Ingham cross.
He could have had three goals inside 17 minutes but he was denied at a goalmouth scramble then was away on goals off a quick throw-in only to have his one-on-one chance blocked.
He made no mistake with his next breakaway effort in the 22nd minute. The Jets broke quickly from a United corner, with Buhagiar taking the ball from well inside his half to the penalty box before feigning a shot then placing his strike into the bottom left corner of goal.
"Trent started a lot of games early in the season so him and Stamma already had that connection, and we also had Archie to come on and young Vidic if we needed as well, so plenty of firepower up front," Stanton said.
"Just a change, with Reno it gives us a different outlook with his playing off the line and as a half-nine, false-nine role, so that's the beauty of Reno, but I'm really proud of Trent today scoring two goals.
"With this team, because it's young, I think there will be changes as you go along.
"I don't expect the same 11. I like the fact that we lost Brandon, and Callum Timmins stood tall today. I was really proud of that because it shows that we've got a bit more depth, even though we're young."
Stanton said his players delivered what he wanted at both ends of the pitch.
"I thought we started the game with the right intent," Stanton said.
"That's what I wanted from the players, to be aggressive, on the front foot. I said I wanted forward football today and I think we showed good glimpses in some of our earlier home games and hadn't been rewarded.
"But today, I thought the two goals we scored were really good. You could see the intent from the players - aggressive when we went forward, we defended really, really tight at the back, where we've done a lot of work.
"When we went to 10 men, obviously that changes everything. Fortunately Brandon [O'Neill] was able to come on and help marshal them there and I brought Archie on then as well just to work hard in the centre.
"I thought collectively, it was a good effort."
United looked to have got one back in the 33rd minute when Noah Botic knocked in Riku Danzaki's ball, but the scorer was ruled offside, a decision that was confirmed on review.
Danzaki then added to United woes when he came off in the 39th minute with a shoulder injury.
Newcastle finished the first half with six shots on target to United's zero.
Down to 10 men, Newcastle still created chances. Tom Aquilina (61st minute) and Goodwin (80th) had one-on-one opportunities but scuffed their shots.
