Dylan Gibbons counting on Viaconi to kick off year in fine style

Newcastle jockey Dylan Gibbons will look to Viaconi to deliver a New Year's Day win when he heads to Canterbury.
Gibbons has four winning chances on the day, including $3.50 favourite Brudenell in the feature race, the $200,000 listed Canterbury Sprint (1200m) for three-year-olds. But Gibbons believed another Kris Lees-trained runner had better prospects on the program.
He said Viaconi, which he rode to a half-length second on debut at Canterbury over 1100m on December 15, was his best hope on the day. A $1.55 TAB favourite, Viaconi has gate one in the 1200m maiden for three-year-old colts and geldings.
"It was a very good run first-up and it's drawn well again," Gibbons said.
"Kris elected to run him at Canterbury rather than Gosford [Sunday], I think because of the better draw, so you'd like to think it will be hard to beat."
Brudenell was also well fancied after a last-start win at Randwick in benchmark 88 grade. Gibbons, though, was concerned with the outside draw.
"It's just a shame about the barrier. I would have been confident had he drawn closer in, but it makes us a bit easier to beat now from out there," he said.
"He'll still run well. He can get forward but it will be how much work he's got to do. It's a whole lot trickier, especially around Canterbury."
He had similar concerns about Lees-trained Bangetta, a last-start winner at Scone which was a $5 chance in the benchmark 64 for three and four-year-olds (1550m).
"She improved sharply with the blinkers on the other day but she's another who's drawn average, which isn't ideal," he said. "But she's racing well and mares in form are always hard to beat."
His other hope is Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Fire Star ($5), which resumes in the last, a benchmark 64 for three and four-year-olds over 1100m.
"It ran really well first up, it had a tough run and won, then maybe just come to the end of it,"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.