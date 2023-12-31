New Year's Eve 'favourite gig' in the calendar for Foreshore party crowd

FOR popular Newcastle party band, Love That Hat, New Year's Eve is always their "favourite gig".
On Sunday afternoon and evening crowds packed out the Queens Wharf Hotel as punters shrugged off cost-of-living pressures to enjoy a night of revelry to farewell 2023.
A long line of people snaked along Wharf Road waiting entry into the hotel.
"We love New Year's Eve, because it's special for so many reasons," Love That Hat frontwoman Sue Carson said.
"We had a few tough years, all of us, especially with COVID. We're no spring chickens anymore, we're older musos, but we have a beautiful and faithful crowd."
Love That Hat have been one of Newcastle's premier cover bands since forming in 1994 and have played the Queens Wharf Hotel's New Year's Eve slot for the last seven years.
Ms Carson, who is moving into a community coordinator role at the Newcastle Conservatorium of Music in new year, said live music was "absolutely thriving" in the city.
"It's gotten its leg again since COVID," she said. "There's room for more funding for music and room for more flexibility around the events that we put on because this town is an amazing landscape for music and events."
Crowds around the Newcastle Foreshore precinct appeared down on previous years with the cooler weather and light drizzle proving a deterrent for some.
However, there were still plenty of families stretching out in the park to score a prime spot for the 9pm fireworks and stunt pilot Paul Bennet's aerial display.
Mother-of-two, Bridie Wilkes, from Singleton brought her family and her in-laws from Dalby in Queensland to Foreshore Park to experience New Year's Novocastrian style.
"I used to come here a lot when I was a kid," Mrs Wilkes said. "Maitland was terrible last year, so we thought we'd give Newcastle a crack this year."
Doctors Tess and Matt Hood only moved to Newcastle from Victoria three years ago, but have quickly made New Year's Eve at Foreshore Park a family ritual for their sons Archer, 3, and Fletcher, 2.
"It's easy for us to come to, so it's become a thing for us," Mr Hood said.
Becoming a specialist in haematology will be a major focus for Mrs Hood in 2024.
"I'm just hoping to pass my exams, it's very boring," she laughed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.