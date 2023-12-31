Newcastle Heraldsport
Charmaine Field looks for Redfern Ferrari to make flying start to 2024

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 31 2023 - 6:19pm
East Gresford trainer Charmaine Field has her fingers crossed Redfern Ferrari can nail the start at Maitland on Monday night as she looks to back up a strong year at the track.

