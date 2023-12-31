Charmaine Field looks for Redfern Ferrari to make flying start to 2024

East Gresford trainer Charmaine Field has her fingers crossed Redfern Ferrari can nail the start at Maitland on Monday night as she looks to back up a strong year at the track.
Field topped the trainers' pointscore at Maitland in 2023 with 384 from 25 wins, 21 seconds and 25 thirds.
She has four runners on the first program at Maitland of the new year but was ruing poor draws for three of them.
Redfern Ferrari has drawn well in box one in the first race, a 400m maiden, after missing the start and finishing sixth from box four last time out at the track.
Before that, the Hard Style Rico dog was second in a heat of the Maitland Future Stars but then finished seventh in the final. Field believed Redfern Ferrari would be hard to beat if he found his timing out of the boxes.
"He begins well sometimes but then doesn't," Field said.
"He was in the Future Stars and jumped out all right that day, but then he was last in the final."
She also has Cassidy Boy and Furious in box five in the eighth and ninth races respectively. Suaali has box seven in the masters event when he resumes from six months out with groin issues.
"Cassidy Boy wants the inside and he's had the outside the last three weeks," she said. "And the others have bad boxes, too. Suaali is probably only a 22.80 dog at the moment."
Meanwhile, Martins Creek trainer Geoff Grimwood won with Kid Laz in a bitches-only final at Wentworth Park on Saturday night. At The Gardens, Mark Davidson, Steve Atkins and Bryan Young all trained winning doubles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.