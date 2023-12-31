Drunk man caught driving in King St McDonald's carpark was six times limit

A man spotted talking to himself and driving erratically in a Newcastle West fast food outlet carpark on New Year's Eve was allegedly more than six times the legal blood-alcohol limit.
Police found the man slumped over the steering wheel of a Ford Fiesta at King Street McDonald's at about 10am on Sunday, after it was reported he had nearly hit the kerb on several occasions and was driving dangerously.
The carpark was full at the time and police said there was a high volume of pedestrian traffic.
Officers allege the 50-year-old's speech was slurred, he was unsteady on his feet and his eyes were blood shot.
An initial breath test at the scene recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.330.
He was arrested and taken to Newcastle police station, where another breath analysis recorded a reading of 0.297. A licence check revealed he was suspended from driving for medical reasons in June.
Police charged the 50-year-old with high range drink driving and he will face court on February 8.
He was taken to hospital and kept under observation.
