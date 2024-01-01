Time for apathetic Australia to change

During 2023 I believe there were at least several occasions when the constitution did not serve the interests of the Australian people.
Not the least of these being the prosecution of former British Army major and Australian Army lawyer whistleblower David McBride, whose "crime" was to have disclosed information that Australian defence personnel had committed war crimes. During the McBride trial we learned ADF personnel take an oath to serve the Crown, not the public interest.
Australians also mistakenly believe our elected governments are answerable to the people, but in fact, as with the ADF, are under the existing constitution, answerable only to the Crown. A situation that has enabled some of the most egregious abuses of political power to occur; the Morrison administration being the most recent example.
Our existing constitution contains no mention at all of democracy or human rights. This alone should have we, the people of Australia, on our feet demanding their inclusion constitutionally. Yet we are not.
Could this be another example that very few of us gives "a flying fig" about apathy being an Australian point of view?
It is not difficult to see why the Voice referendum failed when you consider the level of ignorance in the community.
One example is that of your correspondent (Letters, 29/12) who, in the lead up to the referendum, regularly contributed letters opposing the referendum for various unsubstantiated reasons. Now he all but concedes he has not even read the Uluru Statement from the Heart by declaring that Prime Minister Albanese "read only the first page".
Anybody who has actually read the Uluru Statement knows that it comprises only one page, a beautifully composed, humble request by our First Nations people to be recognised as the first custodians of this ancient land and to be allowed a say in laws and policies that directly affect them, enshrined in the constitution so the right to be heard cannot be stripped from them at the whim of the Parliament.
That is all. Just one page.
If only your correspondent, and millions of other Australians, had taken the time to read and understand that one page we might have had a different outcome.
I think you have a selective memory Peter Smith ("Heated message to Albanese", Letters, 20/12). When Scott Morrison went on his Hawaiian holiday, NSW and Queensland were not the only states being ravaged by bushfires. All states and territories were affected, hence the bushfire crisis being declared a national emergency.
About 3000 houses were lost, 34 people died, and, as recorded by the Medical Journal of Australia, bushfire smoke was responsible for a further 400-plus deaths. In regards to land burnt, permanent damage (such as the burning of remnant rainforest), and wildlife deaths (estimated at over one billion), the 2019-2020 bushfire seasons were the worst in Australian history, and this season began to hit its peak in December 2019. This was the same month Morrison left Australia for his third holiday of the year, and, incidentally, during this time his office tried to deny he was out of the country, and he cut his holiday (slightly) short only when his whereabouts could no longer be denied.
At least now we have bushfires only in one state, the PM holidayed in Australia, and there was transparency regarding where he was.
Peter Dolan ("Little choice in Middle East", Letters 22/12) doesn't seem to notice his contradiction, guilty of what he accuses others of. Of not condemning an attack on innocent people. Yet he doesn't condemn the attack on other innocents and even seems to justify it. Surely one massacre isn't better than another and some lives are worth more than others?
People not prefacing everything they say with what he says they should say doesn't mean he can put words into their mouths saying they don't condemn Hamas or don't think Israel has the right to exist. He can only know that by asking them all. Just like Milton Caine (Letters 14/12) falsely telling someone, they don't mean what they mean, they mean what he says they mean. I doubt anyone fell for that.
Dolan hasn't denounced an attack by settlers on Rahaf Owdi's home, but that doesn't mean he supports the shooting of six-year-old girls in the back or the others killed (ABC News 29/10). Putting words into peoples' mouths they didn't say is dishonest and reprehensible.
I refuse to "hack it" anymore ("Any point in making a 2024 resolution? Yes, and you can hack it," Herald 1/1). In 2024, I resolve to spend more and save less, eat more, drink more alcohol, put on more weight, become less fit, and gamble more. Furthermore, despite the loss of friends and acquaintances, I will become less agreeable. These are resolutions, that at last, I can "hack".
Evil doesn't always use gas chambers, they've upgraded to carpet-bombing Gaza. Weapons supplied by America. Imagine if China was supplying these weapons of death? The American flag-wavers would be screaming blue murder.
In reply to Darryl Hadfield's concern about what potential external threat there is to Australia ("What's driving base upgrade urgency?", Letters, 28/12), I have read that a post-American world is approaching and all countries will need to look after themselves when it comes to security. Israel and Ukraine take note.
I note that the comedians at City of Newcastle talk of "investing" millions in the skate bowl on South Newcastle beach ("Bathers Way reopening set for February", Herald, 28/12). I am reminded of Northern Irish footballer George Best, who famously explained where his money went by saying "I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars. The rest I just squandered". At least he was spending his own money ...
Perhaps it's time to get tough on people who don't obey the rules on the beach? Being able to read a beach should be second nature to anyone who goes for a swim. I think that the government needs to make reading a beach a compulsory part of education at school and as part of being accepted as an Australian citizen. If you can't pass the test, you don't get your school certificate or citizenship. It ain't rocket science.
Why would you ever take seriously a Labor politician spruiking policies to alleviate homelessness and the disparities between homeowners and those struggling to find homes, when so many Labor MPs hold substantial property investments? The LNP MPs at least are open in their opposition to policies such as abolishing negative gearing. The Labor Party, on the other hand, stand very mute in discussing their property investments while paying nothing more than lip service to substantively helping the homeless.
