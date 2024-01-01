Time for apathetic Australia to change

About 3000 houses were lost, 34 people died, and, as recorded by the Medical Journal of Australia, bushfire smoke was responsible for a further 400-plus deaths. In regards to land burnt, permanent damage (such as the burning of remnant rainforest), and wildlife deaths (estimated at over one billion), the 2019-2020 bushfire seasons were the worst in Australian history, and this season began to hit its peak in December 2019. This was the same month Morrison left Australia for his third holiday of the year, and, incidentally, during this time his office tried to deny he was out of the country, and he cut his holiday (slightly) short only when his whereabouts could no longer be denied.

