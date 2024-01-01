Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Man allegedly found with guns already on parole for shooting

January 2 2024 - 5:00am
A MAN allegedly found with two semi-automatic pistols during a raid at Woodberry last week was on parole for firing a shotgun out of the passenger side window of a stolen car during a wild police pursuit at Belmont North in 2018.

