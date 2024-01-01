Horror start to 2024 as New Year's Day blaze razes home to the ground

IN a horror start to 2024, a man has been airlifted to hospital and a young woman treated for shock after a blaze in the early hours of New Year's Day razed a home to the ground at Birmingham Gardens.
The house was already fully engulfed in flames when NSW Fire and Rescue firefighters were called to the Rae Street address about 1.35am.
While the three people inside had managed to escape, a man suffered serious burns inside and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to the Royal North Shore Hospital burns unit at Sydney.
NSW Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Trent Lawrence said it took firefighters more than an hour to control the inferno.
"It was fully alight by the time crews arrived at the house, and it was contained at about 10 minutes to 3am," he said.
"We had crews there through the night, and because of the injuries sustained by one of the occupants we called fire investigators in to come and do some investigative work for the cause.
"As soon as there's injuries like that we bring them in, there were no initial signs of anything suspicious but they want to do some investigative work as to what the cause of the fire was."
Even with four fire trucks and firefighters doing all they could to control the blaze, the home was unfortunately totally destroyed.
A younger female at the house was treated for shock and no injuries were reported for a third person who was at the home at the time.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames and stop them from spreading to any nearby residences.
