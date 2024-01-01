Holding pattern: Jets coach to take cautious approach with young gun

COACH Rob Stanton, like the Newcastle Jets faithful, wants to see more of teenage striker Archie Goodwin.
For now, that means Goodwin will be deployed off the bench.
The 19-year-old has made six straight appearances - averaging 27 minutes a game - since returning from two operations on his back during the preseason.
It is the equal-most consecutive games that the brilliant but brittle forward has played since bursting on to the A-League as a 16-year-old in 2020.
The Jets' leading goal-scorer Apostolos Stamatelopoulous is suspended for the battle against Macarthur at Campbelltown on Friday after he was sent off for two bookable offences in the 2-0 win over Western United.
In a further blow, attacking spark Reno Piscop will miss a second straight game with a groin issue.
Trent Buhagiar, fresh from a brace against Westen United, will lead the attack.
Goodwin caused Western United no end of problems in the final 30 minutes with his pace and predator instincts.
He lost his footing when one-on-one with Western keeper Thomas Heward-Belle and also created a gilt-edge chance for Tom Aquilina.
However, another teenager, Justin Vidic, looms as Buhagiar's likely partner.
Vidic paired up with Buhagiar in the 2-0 loss to Melbourne City last month when Stamatelopoulos was sidelined with a tight hamstring.
"I really want Archie to be involved in every game if he can," Stanton said. "We have been conservative with him for his own benefit and on the advice of the experts.
"He has had six consecutive appearances now. I'm not sure if he has done that for a long time. He has a cap on his minutes. He could get to 45 minutes and in time he could start. Then we will see the real Archie, when he has all this accumulation in his body and he is not going to break."
Injuries have limited Goodwin to eight games in each of the past three seasons.
"I would hate for him to get injured again and be out long term," Stanton said. "If we keep doing what we are doing - monitor him and keep listening to experts, who know a bit more than us - we will see the benefit of that. And see Archie more often. The fans will be happy. I know it can be frustrating for them, but in the end I have a duty of care to help this kid reach his full potential."
The Jets are 10th on 12 points, nut are only two points outside the top six.
Captain Brandon O'Neill is expected to return to the starting side after playing off the bench against Western. The midfielder had a lung infection and missed two training sessions.
"The hardest part of my job is fitting 20-odd players into 11," Stanton said.
"There are going to be happy players and unhappy players. Every player is valued at this club. Every player will be required at some stage."
