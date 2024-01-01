Newcastle Herald
New Year's Eve behind bars after loaded gun and ammunition found in car, police say

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
Updated January 1 2024 - 3:24pm, first published 2:33pm
Mitchell Steel, 24, has been charged with multiple firearm offences. File picture
Mitchell Steel, 24, has been charged with multiple firearm offences. File picture

A MAN who is already banned from possessing a firearm has spent New Year's Eve in custody, after police allegedly uncovered a loaded rifle and ammunition during a vehicle search at New Lambton.

