New Year's Eve behind bars after loaded gun and ammunition found in car, police say

A MAN who is already banned from possessing a firearm has spent New Year's Eve in custody, after police allegedly uncovered a loaded rifle and ammunition during a vehicle search at New Lambton.
Mitchell Steel, 24, was arrested and charged with a slew of firearm offences after officers patrolling the area stopped a white sedan on Croudace Road about 9.20pm on Sunday.
During a search of the vehicle, police allege they found a loaded rifle and ammunition.
Steel, who was a passenger in the car at the time, is subject to a firearms prohibition order.
He was arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station where he was charged with possess loaded firearm in a public place; acquire a firearm subject to prohibition order; acquire ammunition subject to prohibition order; fire firearm in or near public place and possession of ammunition without a licence or permit.
Steel was refused bail in Newcastle Local Court on Monday and will return to court January 8, he is yet to enter any pleas.
