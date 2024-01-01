Police make five arrests on New Year's but most revellers were 'well behaved'

NEW Year's Eve revellers were for the most part on their best behaviour with just five arrests across Newcastle as locals welcomed 2024.
Officers made arrests for a number of offences, including assault and incidents involving violence in licensed premises, but a NSW Police spokeswoman said the majority made it a memorable night for the right reasons.
"Over 22,000 people took advantage of the vantage points around the foreshores throughout the afternoon and evening to enjoy the 9pm and midnight fireworks displays," she said.
"Police would like to thank the community for their assistance, with most members of the public well behaved throughout the evening."
Newcastle City Police District officers launched Operation New Year's Eve 2023 at 3pm on Sunday, ensuring public safety as large crowds converged on Newcastle and Stockton foreshores and other events across the city.
Five arrests were made, including one man who was charged with multiple firearm offences after police stopped a car at Croudace Road around 9.20pm.
A City of Newcastle (CN) spokeswoman said the council had received no reports of anti-social behaviour from either event security or police.
"CN is thrilled with the success of its family-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations, which once again received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community," she said.
"The inclusive New Year's Eve event was designed to allow the whole community to come together and celebrate.
"Highlights included the two aerobatics displays by Paul Bennet Airshows and the spectacular 9pm fireworks, which were launched from Dyke Point this year to provide improved visibility for the crowds."
The council estimates more than 25,000 people watched the fireworks from the foreshore, with another 5000 onlookers at Stockton.
Large crowds did cause some congestion, with some locals reporting it took more than an hour to get out of Stockton after the event.
Crews from the event management company CN contracted to deliver the event worked into the early hours of New Year's Day to dissemble infrastructure and clean up the site, while council crews worked throughout the city early Monday morning, the CN spokeswoman said.
"Ample garbage bins for recycling and general waste were provided throughout the event precinct and emptied throughout the night, resulting in minimal rubbish being left on parklands and streets within the event area," she said.
All road closures in the city were removed by 1am or earlier on January 1.
In Maitland, more than 15,000 people packed into The Levee and RH Taylor Reserve in Lorn to see out 2023 with a bang, enjoying dinner, listening to live music and taking in the fireworks display.
Maitland City Council events team leader Tori Evans said the riverfront celebrations were the city's biggest yet in terms of attendance.
"Holding this event in the heart of Central Maitland is great for local businesses too, with many pubs and eateries open late and enjoying a boost to patronage as a result," she said.
The cleanup at Maitland was already sorted before midday and no instances of antisocial behaviour were reported to or noted by staff at the event.
The Newcastle Herald understands there was an issue with a ride that was shut down after the seat a girl was sitting on broke.
The council confirmed it was made aware of the incident towards the end of the celebrations but it understood no-one was injured.
This year's celebrations featured music from The Lairs and Hamilton Abbey, lawn games and amusement rides, kid's disco, an interactive art installation from Jen Denzin and local DJ Paul Johns.
