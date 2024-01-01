Car rolls off Pacific Highway to cause New Year's Day traffic delays

TWO people are lucky to have escaped major injury after their vehicle rolled off the Pacific Highway on Monday at North Arm Cove.
A red Mazda was travelling south on the Pacific Highway between the Myall Way and Tarean Road exits at around 1.30pm when it veered off the road and rolled before finishing back on its wheels.
Police and ambulance were called to the scene and were treating the two occupants of the Mazda for non life-threatening injuries.
The accident closed one lane southbound on the Pacific Highway, causing heavy traffic conditions for holiday motorists.
The site has since been cleared and usual traffic conditions have resumed.
The North Arm Cove crash was the second accident on Hunter roads on New Year's Day.
At 12.20pm there was a three-vehicle accident on the New England Highway at Hexham.
No injuries were reported, but the accident caused traffic delays eastbound approaching the Hexham Bridge.
