Car rolls off Pacific Highway to cause New Year's Day traffic delays

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
Updated January 1 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:41pm
TWO people are lucky to have escaped major injury after their vehicle rolled off the Pacific Highway on Monday at North Arm Cove.

