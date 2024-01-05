The Animals come to Australia riding 60 years of fame for 'House of the rising sun'

"We didn't realise how influential it was going to be. We met Bob Dylan the next year in New York because we were big fans of his, and he had just been in the studio recording his first electric folk songs - Like A Rolling Stone. He played us some of the rough mixes. He said he was driving in his car one day, and he had the radio on, and he heard our version of House of the Rising Sun, and he said it was like an electric lightbulb moment. He said, that's the way to go. So we actually influenced Bob Dylan. That was a jaw dropper for us, but it was fantastic."

