Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The Animals come to Australia riding 60 years of fame for 'House of the rising sun'

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
January 5 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Original drummer John Steel (lower right) with the current touring musicians in The Animals.
Original drummer John Steel (lower right) with the current touring musicians in The Animals.

It's a rugged winter's day at John Steel's home, 50 kilometres north of Newcastle-on-Tyne, as he looks out on the North Sea to his east and the Cheviot Hills to his west. But he's called it home since 1977, confessing to becoming "a country boy" long ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.