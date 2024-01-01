Newcastle Herald
Meet Maisie Mae, the first baby born in Newcastle in 2024

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated January 1 2024 - 6:30pm, first published 5:53pm
Maisie Mae Ellis was born at 12.57am on Monday, January 1, 2024 to proud parents Scott Ellis and Cassandra Fisher. She was the first baby born in Newcastle in 2024. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maisie Mae Ellis had only been in the world for a few hours, but she knew who her mum was. She looked up at her with the wide-eyed, innate affection of a newborn. When her dad kissed her softly on the head, just peaking out from her swaddling, she smiled.

