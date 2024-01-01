Meet Maisie Mae, the first baby born in Newcastle in 2024

Maisie Mae Ellis had only been in the world for a few hours, but she knew who her mum was. She looked up at her with the wide-eyed, innate affection of a newborn. When her dad kissed her softly on the head, just peaking out from her swaddling, she smiled.
Maisie was born at 12.57am, in the smallest hours of the new year, at John Hunter Hospital and was the first baby born in the Newcastle in 2024.
Her parents, Cassandra Fisher and Scott Ellis of Kotara, were admitted on Saturday morning just after 7am and had spent a pair of sleepless nights waiting for the arrival.
Ms Fisher's labour began around 11pm, she said, after she was induced at the weekend.
By Monday afternoon, Mum and Dad were exhausted, sleepless, and glowing.
"People say 2023 can go in the bin; 2024 is my year," Ms Fisher said, "It's the first day of 2024, and I get Maisie. It's pretty good."
By coincidence, Maisie's step-sister Spencer was born in the same room at John Hunter eight years ago and was by her dad's side on Monday. She had been talking to her new sister in the weeks before she was born and was excited to see her out and in the world.
"It's worth it," she said, smiling at her exhausted parents as they doted on the newest member of the family of five.
Maisie, who was born at 3470 grams (7lb 10oz in the old money) and 49 centimetres in length with a full head of dark hair, was bright-eyed and curious as she snuggled into her mother's arms.
"She has done amazing," Mr Ellis said of his partner, "It is incredible to see just how strong she is. I have a whole new respect."
Maisie is Mr Ellis' third daughter, after Spencer and younger sister Evie, and Ms Fisher's first child. He joked that, after the family Dachshund, the Ellis boys were feeling a little outnumbered.
"Horribly outnumbered," he said with a cheeky smile, "We had a bit of a bet - I thought Maisie was going to come before midnight, but she won that one. I was the only one who said she would be born last year - all the midwives ganged up on me!"
The couple have known each other for more than a decade and have been together for almost three years, Mr Ellis said, "There hasn't been a baby in the house for a while," he said, beaming.
"Cassandra has just taken to it ... I think she was meant to be a mum."
Ms Fisher's due date was January 9, but she said she felt Maisie would arrive with more festive fanfare.
"At the start of my pregnancy, I jinxed it," she said, "I said, you watch this - our date is January 9, and knowing me, I'll go on New Year's Eve, and then when I was induced ... I was meant to have her on New Year's Eve, but she held on."
Both Mr Ellis and Ms Fisher were grateful for the hospital's staff and medical team who supported them through Maisie's arrival. Mr Ellis was in the delivery room throughout the night by his partner's side.
"It was just me and him," Ms Fisher said, "And the staff were really good - we couldn't have asked for better."
After the long hours of the night, though, the young family were keen to get home to familiar trappings and settle in with baby Maisie Mae.
"I haven't slept for three days," Ms Fisher said, "I'm tired, but I have a baby - I'm fulfilled. I'm happy. It's a good start to the year."
