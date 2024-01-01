Newcastle Herald
Britt celebrates New Year's Eve with family-friendly marriage proposal

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
January 1 2024 - 7:00pm
Catherine Britt and fiance Bradley Bergen on The Pleasures recent tour to the UK. Picture by Michelle Fredericks
NEWCASTLE'S queen of country, Catherine Britt, is set to marry again after proposing to her partner and fellow musician Bradley Bergen on New Year's Eve.

