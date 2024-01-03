Reece and Tori's teenage 'hospo' dream come true

Tori Tokpah and Reece Hignell met in 2010 as teenagers eager to start a career in the hospitality industry.
Fast forward 20 years and the close friends are now business partners, having opened a restaurant together in Maitland. It's called Acacia Dining and it overlooks the Hunter River at The Levee's attractive Riverlink Building.
Hignell made a name for himself on MasterChef Australia and has gone on to open Cakeboi in Hamilton as well as Cakeboi + Floozy Coffee at Westfield Kotara. He also has a cookbook to his name: Cakeboi by Reece Hignell: A Collection of Classic Bakes.
"I met Tori when I was so young. I had just started on the front desk of the Sebel Hotel in Newcastle and Tori was in the kitchen," he said.
"From that we became basically family, from shared holidays overseas to spending every Christmas Day together.
"Opening a restaurant has always been a dream of mine and I've had my eyes on Maitland for a while. When Tori moved up there we decided that we would keep our eyes open for opportunities."
Tokpah is a chef with 15 years' experience working in and around Newcastle and Maitland.
"My whole family is in hospitality and ever since I can remember I've been in the kitchen," she told Food & Wine.
"I started my apprenticeship at age 19 at Blue Water Pizza on Newcastle harbour, with my career highlights being working at Scottie's and as head chef at FogHorn Brewery. I live in Maitland with my family so opening [a restaurant] in our community has meant the world to me."
She says Acacia Dining's menu is "an ode to our local suppliers so that our diners can see where the food they are eating comes from". They use greens from Rainbird Farm, Alderley Creek free-range eggs, Lady Blackbird sourdough, Harvest Party jam, seasonal local vegetables from Earth Market Maitland, and Lorn Butchery sausages.
"I am big on local produce and grown. I have put in a lot of hours into getting to know the local suppliers so that we can highlight the Hunter as a great growing region," Tokpah said.
"My favourite dish on the menu would have to be the sweetcorn fritters which are super crispy and served exactly how I like to eat them - with chilli jam, smashed avo and romesco."
Hignell is partial to the Nourish Bowl with house ferments and grilled local vegetables from the Slow Food Markets.
"We have so many dishes that I absolutely love. Everyone who visits Acacia Dining for breakfast needs to try the deep dish hotcakes served with biscoff mascarpone and fresh fruits," he said.
"The idea here is to focus on clean, delicious cooking. By this I mean we want food to be as delicious as it is visually appealing.
"We have options to cater for everyone as well, from vegan dishes like our Hipsters Dream to our many gluten-free options."
Acacia Dining opens for dinner this week with, Hignell says, "a really cool wine and cocktail list".
"We are working things out as we go but honestly it's been so humbling to have the doors open and hear how many people are loving the experience at Acacia," he said.
"This venture is a true collaboration of two passionate locals who really just want to try to impress as many people as we can. We are just so excited to give it a go!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.