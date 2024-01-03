Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Reece and Tori's teenage 'hospo' dream come true

By Lisa Rockman
January 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tori Tokpah and Reece Hignell met in 2010 as teenagers eager to start a career in the hospitality industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.