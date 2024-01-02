Week of mobile disruptions during upgrade to 5G, Telstra warns

There is expected to be a series of temporary outages and reduced mobile coverage in part of the Port Stephens area later this month to allow Telstra to upgrade its 4G coverage and bring in new 5G connectivity.
The telco said in a statement on Tuesday that its mobile customers in the Salamander Bay area could expect disruptions to coverage at various times between January 18 and January 25 while the work takes place.
"Telstra does have other mobile base stations in the area which will help provide some coverage," the company's regional general manager Michael Marom said.
"Outdoor coverage should still be available but coverage and data speeds inside your home or business may be affected during these periods."
Landline, NBN internet and mobile services from other providers will not be affected.
Telstra's statement said any Triple Zero calls made on a Telstra mobile during an outage or period of disruption would be automatically diverted to a working mobile network so emergency services could be reached.
"There's never a good time to undertake this sort of work but once it is completed it will mean better mobile services for local residents," Mr Marom said.
