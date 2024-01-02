Ideal candidate for new uni appointment

The establishment of two inner-city universities, each with an Asian connection, offers fresh opportunities to build Newcastle's international partnerships.
With Nihon due to start classes in the new year, our city could cement its links with Japan through the appointment of a high-profile vice-chancellor with connections to both nations.
It seems logical that Scott Neylon is the ideal candidate for such a role. Scott has connections with local government at the highest level, his knowledge is up to the minute, and his background lies in education.
As a pensioner, a grandfather, a father of a young family, a frequent pool-user, and a resident of Japan, Stockton, the Lower Hunter, and many other localities, Neylon could represent us all, without fear or favour.
With careful guidance, particularly in relation to his own name, Scott's spelling could be brought to an acceptable standard for a tertiary institution.
Why does the City of Newcastle feel the need to be the first council in the state to charge small businesses for leaving furniture out?
Is it a result of being controlled by the ALP and the Greens who I believe don't support business and the people they employ?
Do councils not understand what appeal cafes bring to our streetscapes?
Or is our council really going broke and this is nothing more than a money grab? There can't be any other reason when you consider that most of these dining areas are defined by fixed surrounds in the form of pot plants or signage.
What is the difference when they have always been in a fixed position on public space?
Will council, now that they have gotten away with another first in NSW, be the leading council to charge others for the use of public land?
Are they going to move next to charging? Energy Australia for power poles and transformers, Telstra for phone boxes, Keolis Downer for their bus stops, Australia Post for their letterboxes, residents who leave their three bins permanently on the footpath, shops that leave pot plants out front, shipping containers used by sporting clubs? How is this fair or logical?
Council has opened a can of worms here that will lead to a lot more firsts.
Despite the early afternoon showers around Maitland and Newcastle the crowds turned out to enjoy New Year's Eve.
It was an enjoyable evening in Maitland, with many families turning out. The fireworks kept everyone in awe, music playing along with explosive colourful artistic works collated by the fireworks team.
Newcastle experienced an awe-inspiring flying display by Paul Bennet as part of their entertainment and this made me reflect on how fortunate we are in the Hunter with the great people who give so much.
It's great that talented people such as Bennet, Matt Hall and many others, always put on shows in the Hunter while still travelling to other areas of Australia and overseas.
We've had our share of floods in the past, so we can understand the battles of those in far north Queensland.
Please do not forget our fellow Australians up there and also in south east Queensland who are without electricity and still facing further bad weather while trying to clean up.
Sydney has also been battling its share of bad weather, as have many other areas of Australia. Heatwaves and the WA bushfires come to mind.
We have volunteers helping everywhere - remember them and the great service they provide. Remember our frontline service people and the great service they provide.
Happy new year. Let's strive to make 2024 a better year for all Australians.
I would like to thank Anthony Albanese's mob for raising the amount of money that pensioners can earn before it affects the pension they receive from the government, while, at the same time, raising the benefits of those who choose to stay at home and choose not to work. It is beyond belief that this option is allowed.
Most businesses are screaming for staff. It looks like the mums and dads in this country are destined to continue paying for the laziness of our benefit recipients while supposedly enjoying their retirement.
It's a shameful system that needs fixing.
As far as I am aware, January 26 is still proclaimed as Australia Day. I think the Prime Minister should stand up to those local councils that want to change their citizenship ceremonies to another date. It is not their place to pander to noisy minorities. If this sort of nonsense is allowed to go on we'll have activists trying to cancel Good Friday and Easter Sunday because it could offend the atheists. Leave Australia Day as it is for goodness sake.
What a touching column by Colleen Lewis ("Acknowledging when parliamentarians do a good job", Herald, 30/12), highlighting the "achievements of the (Labor) government". Her reiterations took only half a page of adulation for Albanese and his team of former-union members. If she had concentrated on the current government's failures, she probably would have taken three full pages of the Herald.
Well, I guess Santa forgot the present for humans containing "intelligence" once again. I wonder how much pollution the fireworks added to the atmosphere?
After reading Steve Barnett's latest boastful letter ("For prime males, head this way", Letters, 1/1), I got to thinking that, as a racing man, Steve would be aware that the legendary trainer, T.J. Smith, had his career kick-started by the success of his first horse, who he named Bragger, which was his own nickname. If Steve had been around in those days T.J. could just as easily been naming it after him.
Bloody idiots ("Reinforcements arrive for exhausted lifesavers", Herald, 29/12). I love the beach and I can understand the urge to get away from the crowd swimming between the flags and into the wide open spaces. But it only takes a few seconds to stop and think about the risks you will be expecting others to take if you get into trouble, and the mess you'll be leaving behind if they don't get to you in time. Swim between the flags.
Does anyone think that the pre-fireworks presentation by ABC (aka taxpayer-funded television) was in any way acceptable, on a number of levels? Certainly not for the majority of young children who stayed up to watch. Appalling is a word that comes to mind.
