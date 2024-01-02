Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Ideal candidate for new uni appointment

By Letters to the Editor
January 3 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nihon University's Newcastle campus in Church Street
Nihon University's Newcastle campus in Church Street

The establishment of two inner-city universities, each with an Asian connection, offers fresh opportunities to build Newcastle's international partnerships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.