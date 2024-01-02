Home turf: Stockton duo to lead Bush Blues' Australian Country assault

NICK Foster and Jeff Goninan have played a lot of cricket together.
For at least 15 years their summer journeys have intertwined between club commitments at Stockton, representative duty with Newcastle and lining up for the Bush Blues.
Now they will both get the chance to experience an Australian Country Championships alongside each other on home soil, including three NSW matches at Seagulls headquarters, Lynn Oval.
"I know there's a fair age difference [10 years], but pretty much from the moment Jeff started playing first grade at Stockton our cricket has been pretty closely connected," Foster told the Newcastle Herald. "He wouldn't have played a game for Newcastle that I haven't played in and the same for NSW Country. We've probably played 200-plus games of cricket together.
"Even though he didn't grow up in Stockton, he may as well be from Stockton. He's been playing grade cricket here for 15 years. I know he's really excited about it, just as excited as me I reckon."
NSW open the championships against the ACT at Harker Oval on Wednesday and play 50-over games at Lynn Oval against Western Australia (January 4), Queensland (January 8) and defending champions Victoria (January 10).
Foster - fresh from a record-extending fifth straight state title - rates captaining the Bush Blues in his own neighbourhood "up there" for career highlights.
"I'm pretty fortunate to have been part of some pretty cool things - winning a couple of grand finals for my local club and being able to captain Newcastle to a number of titles. This is definitely up there with all of those for sure," Foster said.
The 40-year-old off-spinner, who has 23 wickets across all formats in Newcastle so far in 2023-2024, says he continues to "try and make the most of it" for NSW Country.
"I've only missed one [nationals since debuting], so I actually think this is probably number 10 for me," Foster said.
"We won it in Geraldton [2017-2018] and I got dropped the following year, but came back the next year as captain."
After opening their campaign against the ACT, the Bush Blues have T20 double-headers on Friday and Sunday.
They tackle South Australia at Jack Collins Oval in Raymond Terrace on January 9.
The Bush Blues squad, coached by Anthony Kershler and Shane Burley, includes fellow Novocastrians Logan Weston, Josh McTaggart (Stockton), Aaron Bills (Wests) and Adrian Isherwood (Belmont).
"I think the squad they've picked lines up pretty well with our strengths," Foster said.
"We have got a spin-heavy squad with a view of batting deep.
"Typically in the past we've picked five quicks, two-and-a-half spinners, batters and a keeper ... because that's the way you traditionally do things.
"We've also got a good smattering of younger players and experience.
"Even though the last couple of years we haven't been as successful as we'd like, I really don't think there's that much in it ever.
"There's a lot of close games and things that could go either way, but I'm pretty confident we can do well and we've got a well-balanced squad."
Newcastle last held the national carnival in 1992-1993.
