New Year, new resolutions for the Newcastle Knights

A new year brings fresh hope for Knights fans and especially so after the NRL side's run to the finals last season.
Newcastle finished the regular season a commendable fifth before a semi-final exit but will be eager to continue their improvement in the coming campaign.
Here's some New Year's resolutions the club should be striving for in 2024:
The Knights won just three of their first nine games in 2023. Their results in the first third of the campaign put them on the back foot and by mid-season they were precariously placed 14th.
A club-record run of 10 wins ensured they made the finals but putting themselves in a more prominent ladder position earlier in the season is a must for 2024.
Behind Kalyn Ponga, Bradman Best is Newcastle's next most potent attacking player given the damage he can cause. The centre debuted for NSW last year and scored 13 tries in 25 NRL games. He also recorded 16 try-assists and 56 tackle-breaks.
Still only 22 years of age, the Knights can ill-afford to lose Best, who is off-contract and yet to ink a new deal.
Newcastle managed to keep most of their stars on the field for much of last season but losing starting hooker Jayden Brailey for the year in round six was a cruel blow. Kalyn Ponga missed five games due to concussion early on but played all but one match once he returned.
Recent history suggests the teams fighting it out at the end of the season are the least impacted by injuries. Penrith lost key players for short periods in their three premiership campaigns but every player from their spine averaged 20 games per season in that time. Fingers crossed Ponga's concussion woes remain behind him.
Dominic Young scored a club-record 25 tries for the Knights in his final season before joining the Roosters, about 20 per cent of Newcastle's 121 tries in 2023.
Replacing the English winger will be no easy task and may require some tinkering through the season, but the Knights have at least given themselves options.
In addition to the dependable Enari Tuala and rookie Krystian Mapapalangi, who is returning from an injury-hampered year, the club has added former Penrith back Tom Jenkins.
The 22-year-old has made six NRL appearances, scoring five tries, but he boasts an impressive try-scoring record in reserve grade, bagging 40 in 49 games.
The Knights conceded an average 18.7 points per game in the 2023 regular season, almost 10 points less than the average 27.5 they let in the year prior. They were a far more desperate and steely side defensively and need to maintain those standards.
After last year's triumphant run to the play-offs and victory on home soil in the opening week, Newcastle's playing group should be highly motivated to progress further this season.
Falling short of making the top eight, at this point, would be a failure given how the Knights matched it with the top sides in 2023.
Their 40-10 semi-final loss to the Warriors in New Zealand should be a driving memory this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.