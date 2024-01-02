Rebooted Jet has Olyroos spot on radar

NEWCASTLE Jets defender-turned-attacker Thomas Aquilina is treating every game, every training session, every day as an audition.
Come July, Aquilina hopes to have impressed enough to secure a place in the Olyroos squad to compete at the Paris Olympics.
The 22-year-old has been on the periphery of the squad.
He attended a camp in Italy in March, but missed selection for the Maurice Revello tournament in June before a hamstring injury ruled him out of the under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Saudi Arabia in September.
Next is the Asian Cup, starting in Qatar on April 15, where Australia needs to finish in the top three to automatically qualify for Paris.
Jets teammates Lucas Mauragis and Mark Natta, who earned a late call-up, were part of the squad which qualified for the Asian Cup.
Aquilina, now back fit and firing, hopes to join them.
"This under-23 squad might be one of the hardest squads to pick out of all the Olympic campaigns," Aquilina said. "There are a lot of players overseas, there are a lot [playing] in the A-League who can put their hand up.
"The Olympics has been my goal since the start of the year.
"For myself, it was a tough start to the season with the [injured] hamstring. I missed a tour to Saudi Arabia. That was a little hit.
"But I'm back playing now and hopefully the consistency can come with that and I can be knocking on the door too.
"Any game is an audition. [Olyroos coach] Tony Vidmar will be watching every game so it is important to put your best foot forward."
A fullback for the majority of his career, Aquilina has been deployed in an attacking role as an inverted winger under Rob Stanton.
He produced a near man-of-the-match performance in the 2-0 win over Western United at home on Saturday.
"Each game I am getting more comfortable in the role," Aquilina said. "At training you pick up little bits from players who play there. You ask questions, you do video sessions on games and training to get a better understanding of the position.
"The first two to three games, it is what do I do? How do I do this? What position should I be in?
"I'm finding it more natural now to get into those positions and create chances.
"Goals and assists to go with it now would be nice. Obviously, playing up front that is the main target - to help the team score goals and get wins."
Next is a road trip on Friday to Macarthur, who are five places but only three points above the fifth-placed Jets.
"We are positive and confident after the weekend," Aquilina said. "It was a massive game for our season. We have a couple of tough games coming up. To get the win and get momentum going was huge for us.
"We are a top-six team if we put it all together.
"We have to continue learning and growing. We are a young squad. Wins will come, losses will come, mistakes will come. If we really crack down, we have a good shot to make finals."
