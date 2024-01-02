Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Rebooted Jet has Olyroos spot on radar

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated January 2 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Aquilina and Mark Natta at Newcastle Jets training. Picture by Marina Neil
Thomas Aquilina and Mark Natta at Newcastle Jets training. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE Jets defender-turned-attacker Thomas Aquilina is treating every game, every training session, every day as an audition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.