Sea World chopper crash: 'low level' cocaine found in pilot's system

By Rex Martinich
Updated January 2 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 2:43pm
A pilot who died in the Sea World chopper crash had low-level cocaine in his system, the ATSB says. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
A helicopter pilot among four people killed in a mid-air-collision had cocaine in his system but at a level unlikely to have affected his flying, a preliminary investigation has found.

