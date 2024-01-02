Blustery day sees thrill seekers make the most of windy weather

A BLUSTERY day at the beach provided perfect conditions for kite surfers and paragliders who made the most of Tuesday's windy weather.
With north-easterly winds reaching 25 to 40 kilometres an hour, Newcastle's thrill-seekers headed to Nobbys Beach in force as strong gusts battered the coastline.
It was a busy day for the region's beaches as locals and tourists enjoyed their summer holidays down by the surf.
Wednesday is expected to bring much of the same with temperatures set to reach a high of 29 degrees before clouds move across the city on Thursday.
While it might be mostly sunny in the morning, locals should pack their brollies with a shower or two forecast for the afternoon and early evening.
The wet weather is expected to continue through Friday and Saturday, before the temperature heats up again on Sunday with a maximum of 28 degrees forecast for Newcastle with a slight chance of a shower.
