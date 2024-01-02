Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Blustery day sees thrill seekers make the most of windy weather

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
January 2 2024 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kite surfers were out in force at Nobbys Beach on Tuesday as a strong easterly battered the coastline. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Kite surfers were out in force at Nobbys Beach on Tuesday as a strong easterly battered the coastline. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A BLUSTERY day at the beach provided perfect conditions for kite surfers and paragliders who made the most of Tuesday's windy weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help