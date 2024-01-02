Newcastle Herald
Police launch renewed appeal over unsolved Caves Beach murder

Updated January 3 2024 - 7:35am, first published 7:34am
Robert Pashkuss and Stacey McMaugh were brutally murdered inside their Caves Beach home in January, 2008. Picture by Supplied
Robert Pashkuss and Stacey McMaugh were brutally murdered inside their Caves Beach home in January, 2008. Picture by Supplied

Senior police will address the media as part of a renewed appeal for public assistance following the alleged murder of a man and woman at Lake Macquarie 16 years ago.

