Police launch renewed appeal over unsolved Caves Beach murder

Senior police will address the media as part of a renewed appeal for public assistance following the alleged murder of a man and woman at Lake Macquarie 16 years ago.
The bodies of Robert Pashkuss and Stacey McMaugh - aged 50 and 41 respectively - were found inside a home at Macquarie Grove, Caves Beach, about 11.55am on January 6, 2008.
Their deaths were deemed suspicious and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, assisted by Lake Macquarie Police District, established Strike Force Chuter to investigate the incident.
Police will launch a renewed appeal for help in solving the alleged murders on Wednesday morning, January 3, at Belmont.
The Newcastle Herald previously reported that someone entered the house during the night and attacked the pair with a heavy, blunt instrument.
There were no signs of a break-in or struggle, suggesting they knew their killer.
Mr Pashkuss was attacked from behind in the kitchen and struck at least eight times in the head.
Ms McMaugh was found in her bed with two or three head wounds.
The killer escaped without a trace.
The homicides were very violent and possibly even frenzied, Deputy State Coroner Hugh Dillon told a coronial inquest into the murders in 2016.
This raises the possibility that the person who hit Robert may have been under the influence of a drug such as ice or may have been desperate to get his hands on such a drug from Robert.
If that is correct, it is surprising, and extremely unfortunate, that DNA or other forensic evidence such as fingerprints and blood stains, and the murder weapon, that could identify the killer, were not found at the crime scene or as a result of other searches.
