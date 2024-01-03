Newcastle Herald
Letters

Moving more freight by rail would free up freeways

By Letters to the Editor
January 4 2024 - 4:00am
After visiting my son and his family in Melbourne over Christmas, it has become clear to me that, due an excessive number of trucks and cars on the M1 motorway and the Hume freeway, driving on both of these roads is not for the faint-hearted.

