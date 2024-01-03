Moving more freight by rail would free up freeways

Bob Watson ("Dutton shown to be Labor's best asset", Letters 27/12) asks why no nuclear plants were built by the previous government. Nuclear has been banned since 1999, but now that nuclear submarines are on their way, it seems only sensible that adult conversations take place about the relative merits, or otherwise, of small nuclear reactors. Let the market decide if they're feasible. In the meantime, we are beholden to Blackout Bowen and his crazy green dream of 82 per cent renewables by 2030.