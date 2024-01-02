Rangers ready to dish out fines to dog owners at Redhead Beach

RANGERS are ready to dish out fines to dog owners who fail to follow new rules at Redhead Beach.
From today, pooch parents who flout the rules could cop a fine for failing to keep their dog under effective control or for being in charge of a dog in a prohibited area.
Lake Macquarie City Council environmental regulation and compliance manager Derek Poulton said both offences attract a $330 fine, and it's possible to get two fines for one incident - for instance if someone was to be inside the dog-free zone with a dog off-lead.
"But this is not a revenue raising venture," he said.
"It's about making Redhead Beach better for everyone, and we're urging dog owners to pay attention to the new rules and avoid any financial penalty."
The council has banned dogs from the stretch of sand between First Creek to Second Creek, while the area south of Second Creek remains leash-free.
For the past six weeks, rangers have been down at Redhead Beach regularly, giving information to dog owners and easing them into the changes, Mr Poulton said.
"We're really pleased with how the vast majority of dog owners have listened to us, and we've had some great feedback from beachgoers who are enjoying the extended dog-free area from First Creek to Second Creek," he said.
"The move aims to increase enjoyment for all beach users, providing clearer guidelines for where dogs can and can't go, and making First Creek more family-friendly."
Before the new rules were introduced, people weren't keeping their dogs on-lead around First Creek and the council received regular reports of dogs wandering into the patrolled area and defecating or urinating near families playing in the sand.
Signs have been installed at Redhead Beach, Webb Park and other access areas letting owners know about the new rules and where they apply.
Rangers will start issuing warnings and fines from Wednesday, January 3, for more information visit the council's website.
