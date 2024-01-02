Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Rangers ready to dish out fines to dog owners at Redhead Beach

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated January 3 2024 - 10:55am, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dog owners could cop a fine for failing to follow new rules at Redhead Beach. Picture supplied
Dog owners could cop a fine for failing to follow new rules at Redhead Beach. Picture supplied

RANGERS are ready to dish out fines to dog owners who fail to follow new rules at Redhead Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.