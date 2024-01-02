Ocean baths closed for first clean since renovation

The Newcastle Ocean Baths have been emptied for their first clean since the site's major overhaul.
The baths re-opened to the public on December 21 after an almost two-year renovation. Hundreds turned out to welcome back the popular swimming spot and in the hot weather since, it has been packed with swimmers and sunbakers.
The pool is closed for the day on January 3 while it is emptied, cleaned and re-filled.
The baths will be closed for cleaning each Wednesday. Merewether Ocean Baths are cleaned once a week on Thursdays.
New pumps have been installed as part of the remodel, meaning water can be recirculated in six hours without needing to empty the baths. The old pump system was dependent on tidal movement to refill the baths after cleaning.
While the Newcastle Ocean Baths have been reopened, construction will continue at the southern end of the site with minor works near the canoe pool to be complete in early 2024.
New features include an accessible ramp, stairs into the lap pool, extra seating, new pool walls and coating, a new lifeguard hut and a shade structure on the upper promenade.
