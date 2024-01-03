Newcastle Herald
Red alert: blue-green algae in Hunter River upstream of Glenbawn Dam

January 3 2024 - 5:00pm
File picture
WaterNSW has issued a red alert for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae in the Hunter River upstream of Glenbawn Dam, from Belltrees to the upper reaches of the lake.

