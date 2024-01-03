Fresh is best as NSW seek maiden national country cricket title

Coach Tommy Anderson intends to rotate his NSW Country squad more frequently through this year's Australian Country Cricket Championships as the Bush Breakers strive for a maiden title on home soil in the Hunter this week.
NSW take on Western Australia in their opening game at Wickham's Passmore Oval from 10am on Thursday before a clash with Victoria at the same venue at 2.15pm.
Newcastle has six players in the Bush Breakers squad - Ally McGrath, Kirsten Smith, Emma-Jayne Howe, Abbey Taylor and Clare Webber - but not all of them were expected to play in the first game.
Anderson, coach last year when NSW finished second to South Australia, told the Newcastle Herald ahead of the opening fixtures that he would be adopting a stronger rotation policy in 2024.
"What we've really learnt from last year is that it's a long tournament, we're playing two games per day - 12 games in seven days if you make the final," Anderson said.
"You need to rotate. We rotated a little bit last year but not enough.
"We played well in the final, but we could have played better if we were fresher. So I've got that on the agenda and I've talked to the girls ... we'll be rotating a lot more and we'll be making sure everybody is fresh and ready to go for the final if they get called up.
"That's one thing I've really concentrated on in our preparation. To make sure we're fresh all the way through and we don't turn up with injuries or tired at the end."
NSW Country have never won the women's championships. They came agonisingly close but were pipped in a super over in last year's final after the scores were tied.
Anderson expects South Australia to be strong again, but labelled Victoria the team to beat.
"We're feeling like we're in front of the game, but it's one of those things where you don't know until you turn up. Because country cricket, at this level, there could be a gem out there somewhere ... that you don't know about," he said.
"Our aim is to get better each game.
"Victoria is always our toughest competition. They're our closest rivals and we've always had battles against them.
"If we can get better each game, get in the top four and make it into the semi-finals - it's anybody's I reckon."
Western Australia finished towards the bottom of the table last year but Anderson said they showed improvement.
He hopes a win first-up will help his side take down Victoria.
"No games are going to be easy, but if we can get a good run first off and then move into the Victoria game with some sort of momentum," he said.
"I think Victoria are probably the benchmark. South Australia will be good again and the ACT look like they've picked a good side as well.
"We've got plenty of girls from up this way, so we hope people come out and support us. There will be some really good cricket being played."
In the other 10am games on Thursday, South Australia and Victoria meet at Learmonth Park in Hamilton South, while Queensland take on the ACT at Merewether's Townson Oval. In the afternoon fixtures, South Australia face the ACT at Learmonth Park and Queensland play Western Australia at Townson.
Games will be played every day except Saturday over the coming week, culminating in Wednesday's finals. All of the women's matches are T20 format.
Other venues set to host matches include Charlestown Oval, Feighan Oval, Kahibah Oval, King Park and No.1 Sportsground.
